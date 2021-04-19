Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 189,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $84.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

