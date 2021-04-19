Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.