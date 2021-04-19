Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 31.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in SAP by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

