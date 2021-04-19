Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HC2 worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HC2 by 648.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HCHC opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,765.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

