Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $208.14 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

