Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,550 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Recro Pharma worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.