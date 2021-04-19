Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BECN stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

