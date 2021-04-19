Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRG. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

