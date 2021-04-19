Clarus Group Inc. Invests $592,000 in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Angi accounts for 0.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.68 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,281 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

