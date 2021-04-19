Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 472,288 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Agree Realty comprises approximately 2.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

