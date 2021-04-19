Clarus Group Inc. Buys 249,877 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,277.99 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,849.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.