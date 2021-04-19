Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7,747.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,877,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKQ opened at $84.05 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.