City Holding Co. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $140.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

