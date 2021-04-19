City Holding Co. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

BGIO opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.