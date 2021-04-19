City Holding Co. Acquires 1,320 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,320.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DKNG opened at $57.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

