Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $159.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

