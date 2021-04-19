Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 627,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

