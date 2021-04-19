Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,606 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 133,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 132,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

