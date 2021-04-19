CIBC Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$27.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXT. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.50.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

