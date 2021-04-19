CIBC Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.63. The company had a trading volume of 517,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

