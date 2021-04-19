CIBC Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.60.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.63. The company had a trading volume of 517,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
