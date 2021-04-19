CIBC Boosts Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.70.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

