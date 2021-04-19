Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3,120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.