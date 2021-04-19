Christopher M. Lal Sells 640 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. 979,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,123. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -305.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 56.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 931.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alteryx by 168.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
