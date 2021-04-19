Christopher M. Lal Sells 640 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. 979,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,123. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -305.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 56.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 931.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alteryx by 168.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.