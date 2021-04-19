China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

