China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.