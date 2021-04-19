China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.42% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

