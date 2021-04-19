Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in National CineMedia by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.