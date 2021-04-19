Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.65 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

