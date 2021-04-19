Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Banc of California worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 283,011 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $14,282,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $923.20 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

