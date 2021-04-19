Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.55 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $728.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.