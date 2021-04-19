Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $899,405.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.98. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

