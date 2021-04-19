Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $324.31

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.31 and last traded at $323.01, with a volume of 2959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

