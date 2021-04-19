Chardan Capital Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.11 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.