Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.19

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 8074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

