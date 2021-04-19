Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

