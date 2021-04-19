Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $25.88 on Monday. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

