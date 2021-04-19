CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,138 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 3.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of CarMax worth $116,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,818. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

