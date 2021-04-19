CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 458.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $74.27 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

