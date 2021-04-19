Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CARA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $55,791.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,145,979.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.