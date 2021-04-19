Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF stock remained flat at $$52.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

