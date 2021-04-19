Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$517.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$517.80.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$457.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$302.33 and a 1-year high of C$489.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$465.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$441.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

