Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.72.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

