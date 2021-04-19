Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Boston Partners boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

