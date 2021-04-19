Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.