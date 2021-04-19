Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 733,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

