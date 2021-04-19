California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to “Sell” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.