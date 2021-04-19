CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post sales of $83.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.71 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $324.39 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $333.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CAMP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 8,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

