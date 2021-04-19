Cadence Bancorporation’s (CADE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

CADE opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

