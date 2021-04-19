Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

