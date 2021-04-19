BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 44.8% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYDDY. HSBC upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. BYD has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $72.91.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

