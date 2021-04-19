Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.25. 131,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,048. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

